Man dies after traffic collision with crop sprayer in Suffolk

A man aged in his 50s has died following a serious road traffic incident involving a crop sprayer in Suffolk, police have confirmed.

The collision occurred on Halesworth Road, near Wissett, at around 7:50p.m on Saturday 11 May.

It involved a red Honda Civic car and a green New Holland crop sprayer, Suffolk Constabulary said.

The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The force said: "A man has died following a serious road traffic collision in Wissett.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and asking any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting 37/26288/24."

NFU Mutual recently urged the public to take extra care on rural roads over the coming weeks as agricultural traffic increase due to the start of this year's harvest.

Its latest claims data shows that collisions between farm vehicles and third parties were 61% more likely to occur between the start of May and the end of September 2023 than in any other months.