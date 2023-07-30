Man dies following vehicle incident on Worcestershire farm

A man has died following an incident involving a vehicle on a farm in Worcestershire, police have confirmed.

West Mercia Police were called to a report of an on-farm incident off the B4220 near Cradley, on Friday 28 July.

The man was found trapped between vehicles, according to a spokesperson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called around 10.45am this morning (Friday 28 July) after reports of an industrial accident on Woodend Farm in Cradley, Herefordshire.

"Police attended, and unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are not believed to be suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared by the coroner."

Farming has the poorest safety record of any occupation, with 26 people losing their lives on British farms over the past year.

Of those killed in England, Scotland and Wales, 21 were farm workers and 6 were members of the public, including a child, according to figures by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

HSE’s chief executive Sarah Albon said: “Any loss of life in the workplace is a tragedy.

“While these figures show Great Britain is one of the safest countries in the world to work, safety must continue to be at the top of everyone’s agenda.

“Our mission is to protect people and places and we remain committed to maintaining safe workplaces and holding employers to account for their actions.”