Man dies 'tragically on his farm' in Northern Ireland

A man has died 'tragically' on his farm in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, with investigations continuing into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Harold Andrew Gilmore, a 'devoted father' of eight daughters and also a 'cherished grandfather', died on his farm in Dromore on Saturday 20 July.

A death notice published by Armstrong Funeral Directors and Memorials explained that Mr Gilmore had died 'tragically on his farm'

A statement by the Health Service Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) said it was "aware of an incident on a farm in the Dromore area and are making enquiries."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) added that they "attended a report of a sudden death at the Fintona Road area of Dromore on Saturday 20 July."

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious,” the police said.

There were seven farm-related workplace fatalities in Northern Ireland in 2023/2024, according to the latest figures, published during Farm Safety Week.

Across the UK as a whole, there were 34 deaths on farms, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.