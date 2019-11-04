Man given custodial sentence after hiding dead pigs

The man attempted to hide his dead pigs under a heap of wood, boxes and bags

A Cambridgeshire farmer has been given a suspended prison sentence for failing to dispose of his dead pigs.

Christopher Holt was found guilty on 23 October of four offences under regulations regarding the disposal of dead animals.

The 71-year-old, of Natures Farm, Ellington, was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment for each offence, suspended for 18 months.

He attempted to conceal dead pigs from Cambridgeshire County Council Trading Standards officers under a heap of wood, boxes and bags.







Mr Holt was issued a legal notice but when officers returned they found nothing had been done, and he did not follow any advice previously given.

On sentencing, Judge Enright of Peterborough Crown Court said: “This is a very serious offence of which the spread of disease is the nub of it and it is so serious it is worthy of a custodial sentence.”

The council's Head of Trading Standards Peter Gell added: “Despite repeated warnings Mr Holt left us no choice but to put this matter before the court.

“We’re glad the court recognised the seriousness of these offences because there is a risk to the public and other animals through transmission of disease if carcases are not disposed of properly.

“Keeping livestock comes with responsibilities and should not be taken lightly, it is vital that strict disease control measures are enforced and adhered to.”