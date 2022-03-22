Man handed prison sentence after high-value GPS thefts

A man has been handed a prison sentence after he stole high-valued GPS navigation systems worth around £30,000 from tractors in Cheshire.

Mantas Dvareckas, 25, of Great Yarmouth was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment at Chester Crown Court on 18 March after pleading guilty.

Sometime on 10 October to 11 October 2021, four tractors equipped with GPS navigation systems, worth approximately £30,000, were targeted at a farm in south Cheshire.

Three of the tractors had been forced into with the screen of the GPS system taken and the wires to the tablet cut.

Police were called and a forensic examination of the scene took place. Following further tests, DNA was found on one of the door handles of the tractor.

This DNA was matched to Mr Dvareckas. He was subsequently arrested and charged with theft.

GPS navigation systems are used by farmers and contractors in order to improve accuracy and productivity in their work.

The high-tech, high-value equipment is an essential part of modern farming, without it harvests can be delayed and some farmers left unable to work.

Detective Constable Andrew Street, of Cheshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team, said the sentencing of Mr Dvareckas demonstrated the determination of the police to bring him to justice.

“During questioning, Dvareckas offered no explanation as to why his DNA was found at the scene and denied attending the premises – expecting his criminality to go un-detected and unpunished.

“However, thanks to forensics and dedicated team of officers, we have been able to bring him before the courts."

He added: “This crime has a huge impact on rural and farming communities – not only affecting livelihoods but also hindering subsequent work at farms.

“These people target GPS equipment to sell it on and would urge that anyone who is looking at buying this equipment to take photographs of serial numbers and check with the manufacturer that it is not recorded as stolen.”

According to the latest figures by NFU Mutual, the cost of claims for GPS thefts have almost doubled, as worldwide demand for the kits fuelled the crime wave.