Man in 70s killed in cattle incident at National Trust estate

A man in his 70s has died after suffering serious injuries in an incident involving cattle at a National Trust estate in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to parkland at Felbrigg Hall at around 11.45am on Monday, 13 July, after the man was injured while walking.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Norfolk Police said the circumstances were being investigated alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the Felbrigg Hall Estate yesterday [Monday] following reports a person had been seriously injured by cattle at around 11.45am.

“Despite efforts to save him, a man in his 70s sadly died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“Officers are investigating alongside colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive.”

The National Trust said emergency services had been called after a member of the public was seriously injured while walking in the parkland.

A spokesperson said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“As an investigation is under way, we are unable to comment further.”

The HSE confirmed it was making enquiries alongside police. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and [are] making enquiries alongside the police.”

The NFU says livestock remain among the leading causes of fatal and serious injury in agriculture, affecting farmers, workers and members of the public.

According to the union, incidents involving the public are rare but can have serious consequences and place considerable emotional strain on the farmers and landowners involved.

It also warns that farmers keeping livestock on land crossed by public rights of way could face civil or criminal proceedings if someone is injured, depending on the circumstances.

The NFU advises farmers to consider what steps can be taken to reduce the risk of injury and to check the terms of their insurance policies for any requirements covering livestock kept on land with public access.

No further details about the man have been released.