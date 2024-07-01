Man in 80s dies after road collision with tractor

A man aged in his 80s has died following a traffic collision involving a tractor on a rural road in Dorset.

Dorset Police confirmed the tragedy happened on 22 June at 10.51am, involving a Suzuki Celerio and a blue New Holland tractor.

The incident happened along Grants Hill in the village of Bradford Abbas. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but the tractor driver was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who very sadly died in this collision.

“We are conducting a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened. I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to please make contact with us.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:185.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.