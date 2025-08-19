Man in critical condition after tractor falls from overbridge onto M20

A tractor driver remains in a serious but stable condition after plunging from an overbridge onto the M20’s central reservation.

The accident happened on the A227 overbridge near Wrotham, Kent, at around 11:15 BST on Monday (18 August).

The tractor driver, who was seriously injured, was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London.

The crash forced the closure of the M20 in both directions, with the stretch between junction three, near Addington, and junction one, near Swanley, closed until just after 23:30.

Kent Police reported on Tuesday morning that the driver is in a critical but stable condition.

A spokesperson said: "Kent Police was called at 11.17am on Monday 18 August 2025 to a report of a collision on an overbridge near Wrotham.

"Officers attended the scene alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service, where one man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

"Initial enquiries have established the incident as a single vehicle collision.

"A tractor travelling on the A227 Gravesend Road became separated from its trailer and subsequently fell onto the central reservation between junction two and three of the M20."