Man in 'serious condition' after farm machinery incident

East Anglia's Magpas Air Ambulance team airlifted the man to hospital following the incident

A Cambridgeshire man is said to be in a serious condition after he was involved in an agricultural machinery incident.

The man, aged in his 20s, was airlifted from a farm in Wisbech at around 9am on Monday morning (30 September).

Paramedics gave the man pain relief and sedated him at the scene and, working alongside the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, safely extricated him.

Magpas Air Ambulance, based in East Anglia, said the man had sustained a serious arm injury.







He was said to be in a 'serious but stable condition' upon arrival at the Cambridge hospital.

Further details regarding the nature of the incident are currently unknown at this point.

It follows the release of figures showing that 39 people lost their lives on farms in one year alone, making agriculture the deadliest industry.

Of those killed during 2018/19, 32 were agricultural workers and 7 were members of the public, including two children.

Statistics show that poorly used or faulty vehicles and machinery are a major cause of death and injury on farms.

Indeed, over a third (36 percent) of all farming fatalities involved moving agricultural vehicles during 2018/19.