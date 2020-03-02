Man sentenced after poaching game on farmland

Farmers often face threatening behaviour, violence and intimidation when people use their land for poaching

A man has been ordered to pay out £1,600 after he was convicted of poaching game on a farmland in Oxfordshire.

Hugh Connors was sentenced in his absence of one count of daytime trespass in pursuit of game in Wallingford.

Connors was stopped and searched after he was witnessed trespassing on farmland with dogs, between the A4130 and Slade End in Wallingford, on 10 November 2019.

The 40-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged the same day.







Sergeant Robert Maris of the Wallingford Neighbourhood Team said daytime poaching causes 'great distress' to farmers.

In addition to being a wildlife crime, illegal poaching on farmland can cause significant damage to young crops, resulting in large financial losses for farmers.

“Not only can their crops be damaged, but they often face intimidation if they challenge the behaviour," Sergeant Maris explained.

“Officers were able to catch Connors in the act of trespassing in pursuit of game and were able to pursue a conviction resulting in significant fines.

"We take every opportunity to arrest suspects, seize cars, dogs and equipment related to illegal hunting."

He added: "We are grateful to have such good support from the rural community utilising Thames Valley Alert and more recently WhatsApp groups to offer us sources of information.

“I would urge anybody who has concerns about such acts to please report this to police and we will work to bring offenders to justice.”

Connors, of Starling Walk, Hampton, was sentenced at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 26 February.

He was fined £750 plus a surcharge of £75 and court costs of £775.