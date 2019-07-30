Man shot by armed men during farm raid

The incident happened on Back Lane in Aughton, Lancashire (Photo: Google Maps)

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was shot and firearms stolen from a farm during an armed robbery in Lancashire.

Police were called around 9.40pm on Sunday (July 28) to a report a man had been injured during a robbery at a farm on Back Lane, Aughton.

Officers, including armed police, attended the address and found the man, 65, had been shot to the ankle and knee with what is believed to be a firearm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is to undergo surgery for his injuries.







Detectives believe a number of men wearing balaclavas or face coverings and carrying firearms were involved.

Four shotguns, jewellery, watches and cash were stolen from inside the property before the offenders made off from the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going to find the men involved.

Det Insp Jason Richardson, of Lancashire Police, said: “The victim has understandably been left very shaken by his ordeal and is awaiting surgery at hospital.

“We are determined to find the men responsible and the firearms they took. Patrols have also been stepped up in the area.

“If you know anything about this robbery, I would urge you to get in contact with us at your earliest opportunity. If you saw or heard anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of robbery, please come forward,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the men involved is asked to call Lancashire Police immediately on 999 quoting incident reference 1553 of July 28.