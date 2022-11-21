Man sustains serious injuries after cow escapes mart in Wales

An elderly man has sustained serious injures after being 'attacked and trampled' from a cow which escaped from a livestock market in Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the cow escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15am on Saturday morning (19 November).

The incident caused an elderly man to sustain serious injuries, the force said, who was then airlifted to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The escaped cow also forced nearby trains to stop after straying onto railway lines, the force explained.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Eventually, it made its way to a field, where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner.

“Unfortunately, all attempts failed, and due to the danger posed by the animal it was humanely dispatched with the consent of the owner.”

The UK's safety watchdog, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), is making inquiries into the incident, the force said.