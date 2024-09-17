Many farms still in dire need of flood support, NFU warns

The NFU has used the first Floods Resilience Taskforce meeting to warn that many farm businesses are still in "dire need of support".

The union repeated calls for further details on the government's Farming Recovery Fund after a 'positive start' to the new Floods Resilience Taskforce.

The taskforce, which includes the NFU and Defra officials, met for the first time to discuss how they will speed up and co-ordinate future flooding preparation.

It comes as the UK has experienced its wettest 18 months since records began, leaving thousands of acres of productive farmland under water.

Key priorities for the group include protecting vulnerable areas, including championing the delivery of drainage systems, flood defences and natural flood management schemes in communities.

Plans were outlined, including taking a long-term strategic approach to the challenges of flooding, ensuring that funding for national infrastructure remains sustainable into the future.

The Met Office, which also attended the meeting, confirmed that there was an increased probability of a wetter-than-average winter floods season.

After attending the first meeting, NFU President Tom Bradshaw said it was a "positive start", but many farm businesses were in "dire need of support."

He said: “We hope it will enable faster and more effective coordination during flood events and help identify those vulnerable areas that need protection.

“Clearly, farmers are on the frontline of climate change and the extreme weather this brings is one of the main threats to UK food security and our ability to produce food with over 50% of our most fertile farmland on floodplains."

Hosted by Defra Secretary Steve Reed, the taskforce brings together representatives from Defra, the Environment Agency, the NFU and the Met Office, among other organisations.

While the first meeting focused on longer-term strategy, the NFU said farmers urgently needed details of how the Farming Recovery Fund could help businesses recover from the impacts of the flooding over the past 12 months.

The funding was first announced in January and the union has worked with the RPA and Defra to help develop the offer, which has included feeding in examples of the challenges faced by farmers.

At the meeting, Defra Secretary Steve Reed said that flooding remained one of his "top 5 priorities", with preparedness and resilience for this autumn and winter "a clear focus".

“This taskforce will drive a robust review of preparedness for flooding before the start of the main flood season – and ensure it is improved continuously in the long-term,” he added.

The taskforce will meet four times a year, providing a forum for ministers to listen to feedback from both inside and outside government.