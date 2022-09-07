Marginal rise in cattle population but breeding herd falls

There has been a marginal rise in England's cattle population, but the breeding herd still in decline, Defra figures show.

The number of cattle in England on 1 June 2022 stood at 5.1 million head, according to the department.

Overall, total cattle and calf numbers were up 0.7%, or 36,300 head, on the year before.

Within this overall increase, there was some variations between cattle groups.

The largest decreases were seen within female cattle over 2 years old. The breeding herd stood at 1.7 million head, 1.3% down on the previous year.

England cattle numbers at 1 June 2022 (Photo :AHDB/Defra)

Within this, the beef breeding herd contracted 2.2% (14,500 head) to 650,800, whilst the dairy breeding herd fell by 0.7% (8,200 head) to 1.1 million.

The beef breeding herd equated for just over one third (37%) of the overall breeding herd, marginally lower than 2021.

The number of male cattle increased by 1.7% (23,600 head), with those aged between 1-2 years old and 2 years plus up 4.3% and 3.2% respectively.

However, males aged less than 1 year old fell 0.5% to 680,500 head.

Meanwhile, female youngstock, both dairy and beef, saw gains, with animals between 1 and 2 years old up 3.9%.

And those aged less than 1 year up 2.1% on 2021 numbers.