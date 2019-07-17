Mark Whalberg's UK restraunt to back British farming

Mark Wahlberg's restaurant said it is 'proud to support UK farmers'

Mark Wahlberg is to back British farmers by sourcing Scotch Beef PGI for his new burger restaurant in London.

The Hollywood actor is using only the best British ingredients for the menu at the Covent Garden venue.

Scotch Beef was selected not just for its quality and taste, but also for its welfare credentials.

'Wahlburgers' will be the brand’s first branch outside of North America and Canada, and plans to expand through London and key cities in the UK.







In order to compete in a highly-competitive and saturated burger market and deliver a dish unlike any other, Scotch Beef is the ingredient of choice.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) said it is 'delighted' to see the actor using the world-class product.

Carol McLaren Director of Marketing at QMS said: “Scotch Beef is a high-quality ingredient that many chefs are proud to use.

“Underpinned by quality assurance and high welfare standards, Scotch Beef PGI is the trusted ingredient for restaurants that want to deliver delicious dishes from a traceable source.

“We are sure that the quality and flavour of the burgers will keep customers coming back, and we look forward to sharing our product with an even wider audience through future collaboration.”

Pete Warden, Hospitality Director of LXA representing Wahlburgers in the UK, said the restaurant is 'proud to support UK farmers'.

“While we were clear we wanted to source from the UK the move from USDA Beef to Scotch Beef meant a lot of time was required to get the Wahlburgers proprietary blend of chuck, brisket and short rib just right.

“Scottish butcher Simon Howie was able to create this for us thanks to an introduction from our supplier Brakes. We are delighted with the result and proud to support UK farmers,” he said.