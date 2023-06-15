Mart's the Heart Awards open this year for nomination entries

The Mart's the Heart Awards are open again for nomination entries, with livestock farmers urged to participate.

Auctions are essential to the success and wellbeing of any livestock farm, and auctioneers are in many ways, at the forefront of the livestock industry.

This is your opportunity to shout about those within the industry who you feel deserve special recognition.

The Mart's the Heart Awards were launched in 2015 and the campaign proved to be an outstanding success.

In 2022, the awards generated over 450 nominations and more than 19,700 votes were cast for the shortlisted finalists.

They are now open for the following awards: Auction Mart of the Year; Auction Cafe of the Year; and New Auctioneer of the Year.

The winner of each award will be presented at the British Farming Awards event in October.

We hope you will help us identify and reward marts and cafes which are doing a great job for the industry.

Nominations close on the 30 June 2023, don't miss your chance to nominate your winner.

Submit your nomination online.