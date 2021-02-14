Martin Kennedy elected NFU Scotland's new president

Highland farmer Martin Kennedy has been elected NFU Scotland's 63rd president at the union's annual general meeting.

Mr Kennedy, who was vice president since 2017, now takes over one of the top jobs in Scottish farming industry after he was elected unopposed on Friday (12 February).

A tenant farmer in Perthshire, who farms 600 ewes and 60 cows, he said agriculture in Scotland now faced some real challenges ahead.

These include striving to meet climate change and environmental targets, and the ensuring the fundamental role of food production continues.

"This is a role I recognise carries a huge responsibility to represent all our members in all sectors of farming and crofting throughout Scotland," Mr Kennedy added.

“I see challenges as opportunities, and provided we implement a positive future agricultural policy, one that’s right for Scotland, then we can create a profitable industry that’s the envy of many across the globe.”

Mr Kennedy went on to pay tribute to the people he has worked with during his four years as vice president, particularly the outgoing president Andrew McCornick.

The presidential position will be held by Mr Kennedy for two years, and a president can serve a maximum of two consecutive two-year terms.

Andrew Connon and Robin Traquair are the union’s new vice presidents after a contest which saw them run against Willie Harper and George Milne.