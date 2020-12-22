Martin Kennedy set to become new NFU Scotland president

Highland farmer Martin Kennedy is set to become the new president of NFU Scotland as he will stand unchallenged for the position at the union’s AGM in February.

Martin Kennedy, an upland tenant farmer from Highland Perthshire, has served as vice president for four years.

If approved by the union’s council, he will be elected to the post of president for a two-year term.

No other nominations for president were received by the deadline of Thursday 17 December, NFU Scotland confirmed.

Mr Kennedy will succeed Andrew McCornick who has held office for four years, the maximum term allowed under the union's constitution.

"I hope to be elected president by council in the New Year, that would be a huge honour at a time when the changes, challenges and opportunities facing Scottish farmers and crofters are immense," he said.

“These will be incredibly busy times for the union, and, if elected, I will be fully committed to driving forward the work NFUS is doing on behalf of almost 9000 members across Scotland."

Four nominations for the two vice presidential posts have been received, including Andrew Connon, Aberdeenshire; Willie Harper, Renfrewshire; George Milne, Fife; and Robin Traquair, Midlothian.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, no physical hustings events will take place in January, NFU Scotland said.

However, virtual events involving the candidates will be held on 22 January at 12pm and on the 26 and 28 January.