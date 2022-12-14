Martin Kennedy to stand unchallenged for NFU Scotland president

Highland tenant farmer Martin Kennedy will stand unchallenged for the position of president of NFU Scotland at the union’s AGM in February.

If approved by the union’s council, Mr Kennedy, who has served as president for the past two years, will be re-elected for a further two-year term.

The maximum term allowed for an individual to hold the role of president under the NFU Scotland's constitution is four consecutive years.

No other nominations for president were received by the deadline of Monday 12 December, the union said.

Mr Kennedy said it had been a privilege to serve NFU Scotland as president over the past two 'very difficult' years.

"We have had to deal with a myriad of challenges from global to local spectrums," he explained.

"I hope to be re-elected president by council in the New Year. That would be a huge honour at a time when the changes, challenges and opportunities facing Scottish farmers and crofters have never been so immense.

“These will be incredibly busy and significant times for the union as we strive to secure a sustainable, profitable future for Scottish agriculture.

"If elected, I will remain fully committed to driving forward the work NFU Scotland is doing on behalf of more than 9000 members across Scotland."

Meanwhile, three nominations for the two vice-presidential posts have been received.

They are Andrew Connon, North Quilquox, Ythanbank, Ellon, Aberdeenshire; Alasdair Macnab, Kildun Farm, Dingwall, Ross-shire; Robin Traquair, Wellington Farm, Millerhill, Dalkeith, Midlothian.

A series of regional hustings events will take place in January ahead of the voting process.