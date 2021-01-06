Marts to adopt 'drop and go' policy with immediate effect

Livestock sales conducted within a mart have been told to adopt a 'drop and go' policy with immediate effect as a result of the latest lockdown.

Updated guidance has been issued by the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association (LAA) to ensure continued safe trade within livestock markets.

It comes as the government announced on 4 January to place England into full lockdown restrictions as a result of the increased Covid-19 threat.

The devolved UK governments all agreed that livestock markets play a 'vital role' in the efficient supply of product into the food chain.

They have therefore stated that these businesses should remain open to facilitate this service.

Now the LAA has recommended that all livestock sales, conducted within a livestock market, adopt a 'drop and go' until further notice.

Social distancing in markets must also revert to the minimum 2 metre gap, as implemented in the initial lockdown period.

The sale of prime stock, cull animals, store and breeding stock are still permitted, but sales of machinery and other goods should be conducted online.

The LAA said gatherings of people will not be permitted at any time, and all canteens will now revert to a take-away service only.

Chris Dodds, executive secretary of the LAA said: “The LAA appreciates the continued support and understanding of our clients and operating member marts.

"Our priorities are to protect public health while still being able to supply the food chain, and therefore we will do everything possible to mitigate the risk of further virus spread.”

The latest lockdown is expected to stay in force until mid-February.

What is the latest guidance for marts?

In conjunction with previously implemented safety measures, the LAA has outlined and reiterated the following key guidelines:

• Markets will implement a 'drop and go' policy for vendors.

• Markets will enforce buyer restrictions to allow for social distancing, not allowing more people at the ringside than the 2m gap allows.

• Face coverings must be worn by everyone attending the site, within enclosed spaces – exemptions are permitted for medical conditions

• Markets will ensure that the highest hygiene measures and hand washing facilities are in place

• Markets will keep a register of those that attend their sales – contact name, address and telephone number