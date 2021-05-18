Marts told to operate on 'business only basis' until June

The Livestock Auctioneers Association (LAA) says UK marts should continue to operate on a 'business only basis' and follow current biosecurity protocols.

The body, which represents marts across the country, says livestock markets should continue to operate in line with the government's Covid-19 roadmap.

It comes as some restrictions eased from Monday (17 May), particularly for the hospitality sector in both England and Wales.

Now the LAA has confirmed that auction mart cafes and canteens are able to resume service, but only 'at the discretion of the market operator'.

All other protocols, as announced on 12 April, when vendors were permitted to return to markets on a business only basis, will remain in place 'until further notice'.

As of 12 April, farm sales and machinery sales were also permitted to resume, under the same protocols as livestock sales.

Chris Dodds, executive secretary of the LAA said: “The LAA appreciates the continued support and understanding of our clients and operating member marts.

"Our priorities are to protect public health while still being able to supply the food chain.

“We await announcement on the lifting of further restrictions on 12 June 2021, when, it is hoped, our marts can return to a nearer ‘normal’ operation.”

What are the Covid guidelines for marts?

The Livestock Auctioneers Association (LAA) has outlined the following key guidelines:

• Markets will enforce buyer and vendor restrictions to allow for social distancing.

• Face coverings must be worn by everyone attending the site, within enclosed spaces

• Markets will ensure that the highest hygiene measures and hand washing facilities are in place

• Markets will keep a register of those that attend their sales – contact name, address and telephone number

• It is the responsibility of the market operator to ensure Covid-19 protocol is in place at all times