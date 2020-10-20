Masks now mandatory in Scottish marts, farmers reminded

Farmers have been reminded that face coverings are now mandatory in Scottish auction marts as part of measures to curb rising Covid-19 infections.

The measure in line with updated Scottish government guidelines which came into force from Monday 19 October.

Face masks are compulsory in all enclosed areas of auction markets, although there will be exemptions, especially for specific medical reasons.

Market staff operating in livestock handling areas will also be exempt due to the material risk of harm from handling livestock, the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) says.

It adds this is due to the need to be in constant communication with others when handling livestock, as face coverings present a risk of muffling speech and communication.

"Please be aware that this is now a legal requirement and as such full compliance is necessary unless the individual is exempt for medical reasons," an IAAS spokesperson said.

"IAAS would like to thank you in advance for your support and looks forward to continuing the safe operation of auction marts in Scotland."

In August, IAAS urged farmers to strictly observe public health physical distancing guidelines as autumn sales got underway.

Livestock vendors and buyers were told to take the government's guidance seriously to avoid disruption - and potential mart closures - during this crucial time of trading.