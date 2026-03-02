Mattress maker backs sheep farmers paid 'mere pennies' for fleece

While many sheep farmers receive “mere pennies” for their fleece, a British mattress manufacturer is betting that full traceability and fairer pricing can restore value to UK wool.

The Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co has updated its Signature British Wool Mattress Collection, unveiling what it describes as the first and only mattress range filled entirely with pure British wool, with no synthetic blends and no imported fleece.

The move shines a light on the economics facing sheep producers. UK farmers typically earn between 10p and 60p per kilogram of wool — often less than the cost of shearing — although prices peaked at up to £1.18 per kilogram over the past year.

“British farmers are paid mere pennies for fleece. A farmer has no choice but to shear their sheep for welfare, but smaller holdings are barely breaking even,” said Harry Thompson, head of brand development and marketing at the company.

He argued that traditional wool marketing systems leave many producers with little clarity over returns.

“This means that many British farmers are unsure of what their wool income is likely to be and feel trapped in a loop where they have no control over how much they’re going to get paid and feel obliged to continue the cycle,” he said.

Wool values have improved recently, driven in part by declining global sheep numbers and growing consumer demand for natural materials over synthetics.

However, many in the sector argue that fleece remains undervalued and treated as a by-product rather than a premium fibre.

The Shropshire-based manufacturer, a Royal Warrant holder and certified under the Made in Britain trademark, says its revised collection is built around a different model.

It sources wool directly from individual farms, processes it in farm-specific batches and tracks it through production using an in-house traceability system.

Each mattress carries a QR code allowing customers to see exactly which farm supplied the wool inside.

The company says it offers partner farmers a fixed price upfront when agreements are signed, with payment released within three months to support cash flow — a departure from more opaque, end-of-season pricing structures common in the wider wool market.

For the business, the refreshed range formalises what it describes as a fairer approach based on agreed pricing, direct relationships and full supply chain visibility.

John Pearce, chief executive of Made in Britain, said the initiative demonstrated closer collaboration between manufacturing and agriculture.

“This is a strong example of British manufacturing working closely with the UK agricultural supply chain to deliver transparency and long-term value for consumers and the skilled workers that uplift our economy,” he said.

He added that British wool has a “proud heritage” and welcomed clearer provenance and responsible sourcing.

As consumer scrutiny of supply chains intensifies and sustainability becomes a stronger purchasing driver, direct-to-farm sourcing models may gain traction.

For many sheep farmers, however, fleece has long been a loss-making necessity — and whether premium, traceable supply chains can meaningfully shift returns across the sector remains an open question.