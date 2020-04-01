May milk price to remain same, First Milk confirms

First Milk has today announced that it is holding its member milk price for May 2020

First Milk is holding its milk price for May 2020 at 26.75 pence per litre, the dairy co-operative has today announced.

The British farmer-owned co-o will also keep its manufacturing standard litre at 27.63 pence per litre.

Commenting on the announcement, Jim Baird, vice-chairman of First Milk, said the coronavirus situation is creating 'uncertainty'.

"No-one can predict what the overall impact of Covid-19 will be on society at large, or on milk prices," Mr Baird said.







International dairy commodity markets have weakened, and the foodservice sector is shutdown, yet most customers are focused on retail markets, which are seeing strong demand due to concerns over food availability.

“There is no room for complacency in the current circumstances and we have reviewed and strengthened our contingency plans across the business and, so far, our sites are operating in line with our business plan," Mr Baird said.

"Throughout our supply chain – from farmer members to hauliers and First Milk colleagues – everyone is working tirelessly in difficult circumstances to play our part in feeding the nation and I want to thank everyone involved for all their support.”

He added: “We are well-placed and will continue to do all that we can to minimise the risk to future returns for our members in these challenging times.”