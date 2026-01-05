MBE for Wyke Farms as cheese producer honoured for sustainable agriculture

A leading Somerset dairy business has been thrust into the national spotlight after its managing director was recognised in the King’s New Year Honours for his contribution to sustainable British farming.

Richard Clothier, managing director of Wyke Farms and a third-generation member of the Clothier family, has been awarded an MBE for services to sustainable agriculture and food production, highlighting the growing role of family-run farms in driving environmental change across the sector.

Wyke Farms, which has been in the same family for more than 160 years, has long combined traditional cheesemaking with a focus on environmental responsibility. The business traces its approach back through generations, built on the belief that great cheese begins with “respect – for the land, for nature, and for the generations to come”.

Under Mr Clothier’s leadership, Wyke has been at the forefront of renewable energy and carbon reduction within the dairy industry. The business now produces its own green energy through solar power and biogas, recycles water on site and operates a closed-loop system designed to minimise waste, helping reduce reliance on external energy and improve long-term resilience.

The company says sustainability extends beyond infrastructure and technology, with an emphasis on custodianship at farm level. Its approach prioritises biodiversity, soil health and close ties with local communities in Somerset, reflecting wider shifts in UK agriculture towards farming systems that balance productivity with environmental care.

The recognition of Mr Clothier comes alongside honours awarded to leading figures in farming science and agri-tech, underlining the breadth of contribution across the sector. Professor Lorna Dawson was awarded a damehood, while Professor Simon Pearson received an MBE, recognising their work in advancing UK agriculture.

Wyke Farms said the honour recognises not only Mr Clothier’s leadership but also the collective efforts of those working across the business. From a “160-year-old handwritten cheese recipe passed down through generations” to supplying customers on a global scale, the company says its focus has remained on producing food responsibly while protecting the countryside.

The MBE also underlines how established farming businesses can adapt to modern challenges while holding on to traditional values, setting an example for the future of sustainable dairy production in the UK as the sector continues to respond to environmental, economic and consumer pressures.