McDonald’s and Prince’s Countryside Fund enter into partnership

McDonald’s and the Prince’s Countryside Fund has teamed up to help support UK farming families

McDonald’s UK has entered into a three-year partnership with the Prince’s Countryside Fund, supporting the charity’s work in improving the economic resilience of farmers.

The Fund, set up by Princes Charles in 2010, works with farming and rural communities throughout the UK, and to date has provided over £10m in grant and initiative funding.

Since 2016, the Farm Resilience Programme has supported over 900 farming families to improve their business skills with free training and professional advice.

The programme has a track record of success, with evidence of significant behavioural change occurring – 91% of participating families improve their communication, and 89% have a better understanding of costs as a result of taking part.







McDonald’s works with over 23,000 British and Irish farmers. The new partnership with the Fund seeks to cement the company's commitment to their futures, as well as the future of farming.

Due to this support, the charity is launching the ‘Beef it Up’ scheme in 2020, a series of group workshops aimed at livestock farms in the Farm Resilience Programme alumni network.

In order to further strengthen these farm businesses, the workshops will address topics including animal health and welfare; farm safety; economic resilience and environmental management.

They aim to help farms improve their practices and sustainability performance, by introducing them to practical steps they can take to immediately make changes to their production systems.

McDonald’s currently spearheads its Farm Forward initiative - an agriculture programme with three aims; to develop skills and knowledge in the industry, raise animal welfare standards and encourage environmental improvements.

It is hoped the partnership will create new solutions to the big challenges the industry is facing by promoting innovation that aims to futureproof the sector.

Claire Saunders, Director of the Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “I am thrilled that the Fund will be working again with McDonald’s, in order to help us improve the prospects of family farm businesses across the UK at such a critical time.”

Nina Prichard, Head of Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing at McDonald’s UK added: “Our supply chain is absolutely critical to our success – we couldn’t serve the food that we’re famous for without the support and hard work of 23,000 British and Irish farmers.

“This partnership is an important move in supporting them and securing their future – farming is part of the fabric of our society, and we are delighted to be working with yhe Prince’s Countryside Fund on this resilience progamme.”