McDonald's launches farm pilot to inspire next generation

McDonald's and Kingston Maurward College have launched a pilot programme to inspire young people to consider careers in food and farming.

Set over three days, the pilot programme ‘Reframing Nature’ saw eleven students from St Thomas More School swap their classroom for the countryside.

Taking place on Flagship Farm in Sherborne, Dorset, they learnt more about pursuing careers in the land-based sector, which included hands on experience.

The pilot was hosted by Kingston Maurward College and McDonald's, which works with over 23,000 British and Irish farmers.

The programme enabled students to be immersed in practical activities onsite at the college, providing them with the chance to learn more about food production, animal welfare and wildlife conservation.

During the visit, students also heard from the McDonald’s Supply Chain team and one of the brand’s long-term dairy suppliers to understand more about working in the food and farming industry,

The programme is being piloted to help inspire young people from urban backgrounds, who may not traditionally consider a career in food and farming, to think about a role in the industry.

The initiative is part of McDonald’s pledge to kick-start over 100 careers in the industry for young people from diverse backgrounds, as announced in its Plan for Change last year, as the brand works to increase diversity in the agricultural industry.

Chris Truscott, Dorset McDonald’s Franchisee said: “The food and farming sectors are a huge part of community life in my home of Dorset.

"Therefore it was important to me to spearhead this initiative with McDonald’s to show young people from other parts of the country what careers in this sector, and across the McDonald’s supply chain, can look like.

"The more young people we can engage in these careers, whatever their background, the stronger our industry will be in future – from farm to front counter.”

Frances Jenkins, careers lead at Kingston Maurward College added: “Encouraging young, diverse talent to consider land-based careers is so important for the future of this industry, which is why we’re proud to be involved in this ‘Reframing Nature’ pilot programme.

"To be able to provide students from urban backgrounds with an experience of the sector, and to shine a light on the sorts of careers available within it, is just brilliant.

"We hope initiatives like this inspire more people to consider a role within land-based industries in the future.”