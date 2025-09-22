McDonald's launches landmark training scheme for young farmers

Future leaders of Britain’s food and farming sector are being sought by McDonald’s, with applications now open for its 2026/27 Progressive Young Farmers scheme.

The initiative offers a year-long industry placement to full-time undergraduates in the UK and Ireland who are keen to pursue careers in agriculture, food production, or the supply chain.

Successful candidates will gain hands-on experience across the entire McDonald’s supply network, from the farm gate to the restaurant counter, while also learning how the wider business operates.

Participants will be mentored by both a host farmer and a supplier, enabling them to specialise in sectors such as beef, pork, chicken, dairy, potatoes or eggs.

Alongside technical expertise, the programme places emphasis on building vital business skills. Suppliers involved include industry names such as Pilgrims Europe, Kerry, Dawn Meats, Cranswick, McCain, Arla and OSI. Over 80 students have already completed the scheme, many of whom are now working in the agri-food sector.

Ellie Wotherspoon, agriculture manager at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, described the programme as providing “invaluable experience and exposure to every stage of the McDonald’s supply chain.”

She added that it gives young people “a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by those in the industry” and is “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for undergraduates passionate about farming, food and sustainability.

Former participant Harry Morley, part of the 2024/25 intake, reflected on the impact of the placement. “By exposing participants to a wide variety of people and sectors in agriculture, the PYF programme gives candidates a well-versed insight into the industry,” he said.

Morley explained that he not only developed new skills but also gained confidence to “not be afraid to try something new,” an approach he believes will serve him well in his career.

The scheme is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing young farmers to shape their placement in line with their personal development goals.

They are expected to spend time working on farms, in processing facilities and on specific projects, all with the aim of improving technical efficiency within the supply chain.

With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, the programme highlights regenerative agriculture, efficient production methods and the balance between commercial and environmental priorities.

Applications are now open, with further details available on McDonald’s Food and Farming Careers page.