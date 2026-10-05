McDonald's opens paid 2027/28 placement for aspiring young farmers

Participants will gain experience across agriculture, food production and supply chains

McDonald’s is offering aspiring young farmers a paid 12-month route into the food and farming industry through its 2027/28 Progressive Young Farmers programme.

Applications are open until 16 November 2026, with successful candidates due to begin the programme in August 2027.

The scheme is aimed at full-time students interested in careers in farming, food production and agricultural supply chains.

Participants will gain experience across the McDonald’s supply chain, spending time on farms, in processing facilities and with supplier businesses.

The programme also includes professional development and project work focused on issues including farm resilience, regenerative agriculture, productivity, efficiency and food security.

Participants will be mentored by agricultural specialists from major McDonald’s suppliers including Pilgrim’s Europe, Kepak, Dawn Meats, Cranswick, McCain, Kinisla, Noble & The Lakes, Arla and OSI.

That gives participants exposure to a range of sectors including poultry, beef, pork, potatoes, dairy and wider food processing.

Ellie Wotherspoon, Agriculture and Sustainable Sourcing Manager at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “What makes the programme so special is the breadth of experience it offers.”

She added: “Participants gain first-hand exposure to every stage of the McDonald’s supply chain – from farm to front counter – while developing a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of food and farming.”

Tanner Breeze, who is part of the 2026/27 cohort, said the programme offered a chance to learn directly from farmers, suppliers and industry experts across the UK and Ireland.

“This programme is a fantastic opportunity to go behind the scenes of the business and gain a deeper understanding of its supply chain, while learning from established farmers, suppliers and industry experts across the UK and Ireland.”

He added: “It will also provide the chance to build new connections across the industry and gain valuable insight into how the supply chain works from farm to restaurant.”

Applicants must be studying full-time at college or university in the UK or Ireland and have the right to work in either country.

They must also hold a full UK or Irish driving licence and be willing to relocate or travel where required by the placement.

The application process begins with the submission of a CV and cover letter as a single document.

Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to submit a video before progressing to an assessment centre in London in December.

Successful applicants will start the programme in August 2027.