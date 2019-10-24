McDonald's opens Young Farmer programme

McDonald's UK works with over 23,000 British and Irish farmer suppliers

McDonald’s UK has opened applications for its 2020 Progressive Young Farmer supply chain programme.

The initiative enables up to nine students to spend 12 months getting to know the fast food giant's supply chain.

Open to full-time undergraduates, it aims to provide opportunities for students to gain practical experience from farm-to-fork.

Applicants will get the opportunity to work with a number of different suppliers, farmers and stakeholders around the UK.







The programme also includes mentoring by a farmer who supplies McDonald’s with beef, chicken, potatoes, pork, dairy or eggs.

Throughout the placement applicants will be expected to undertake specific projects to gain a better understanding of technical efficiency within the supply chain for five months, actively working on farm for a six-month period and spending a month at Head Office in London.

The 2020 programme will focus on innovation and the future of the farming sector, including animal welfare, beef sustainability and efficient production.

The one-year placement comes with a £17,000 salary and holiday pay.

Applications close at midnight on 1 December.