Meadow Foods announces February milk price rise

Meadow Foods has announced a milk price increase of one pence per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from February.

The announcement by the Chester-based firm means that all producers will see their standard litre milk price rise to 34ppl.

The new rate for the equivalent manufacturing litre will be 34.625 pence per litre, commencing from 1 February 2022.

Meadow Foods is a major supplier of value-added ingredients to the food industry which processes more than 550 million litres of milk each year.

Mark Chantler, its chief executive said: “We promised to continue to closely monitor the markets and return any price increases to our farmer suppliers as soon as possible.

"As such, we are pleased to be able to further increase our standard litre price to 34ppl, building on the 3ppl price increase for January.”

It comes after Meadow Foods increased its January milk price by 3ppl last week.

Dairy processor Muller also announced a price increase this month amid 'rapidly rising on farm production costs'.

Meanwhile, co-op First Milk upped its standard litre price to 34p per litre.