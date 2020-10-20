Coming Soon

Meadow Foods announces November milk price rise

20 October 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | Dairy, News
Producers who supply Meadow Foods will see a 1ppl milk price boost next month
Producers who supply Meadow Foods will see a 1ppl milk price boost next month

Meadow Foods has announced that it will be increasing its milk price by 1p per litre from November for its producers.

The announcement means that producers will see their standard A litre milk price rise to 27ppl, having previously received an increase in October.

Mark Chantler, the dairy firm's chief executive, said although the market had improved recently, there remained a great deal of uncertainty.

Meadow Foods is a supplier of value-added ingredients to the food industry, operating plants in East Yorkshire, Cheshire and Cambridgeshire.

The Cheshire-based firm sources more than 650 million litres of milk a year from its 650 producers.

It comes as dairy co-operative First Milk announced this month that its November milk price will also increase, by 0.50ppl.

This means the British farmer-owned co-op's liquid standard litre will rise to 27.75ppl.

Elsewhere, farmers who supply Medina Dairy will see a 1ppl increase in the processor's standard litre price starting from 1 November.

The increase will mean the firm's average standard litre will rise to 26.93ppl.