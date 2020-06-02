Meadow Foods to open new plant-based facility

Meadow Foods' decision to open plant-based facilities is a response to growing demand, the dairy firm said

Meadow Foods is set to open a new £4 million plant-based site to meet what it sees as growing public interest for dairy alternatives.

The segregated facility at the dairy firm's Chester site is set to produce a range of 'high-quality' plant-based ingredients.

The new range will build on Meadow Foods’ product portfolio that was strengthened last year by the acquisition of Nimbus Foods.

The firm is one of Europe’s innovators and manufacturers of inclusions, decorations and toppings for the food industry.







While dairy would remain the 'core' of Meadow Foods' business, CEO Mark Chantler said it wanted to meet 'demand' from its customers.

“We’re excited to be developing our capabilities to manufacture plant-based products that extend the strength of our existing product portfolio," he said.

“This decision is in response to consumers who are choosing to make lifestyle changes and purchase new products as well as demand from our customers for high quality, valued added plant-based ingredients."

Mr Chantler added: “Dairy remains core to our business and we will continue to explore strategic investments, partnerships and acquisitions that extend the range of quality products.”

Meadow Foods operates from four sites in Chester, Peterborough, Holme-on-Spalding Moor and Dolgellau where they manufacture value added ingredients.

The company currently employs more than 430 people and handles 550m litres of milk each year from its network of milk producers.