Meadow partners with Harper Adams to drive net zero in farming

Meadow has become the latest partner in Harper Adams' School of Sustainable Food and Farming, which is working to help farmers to achieve net zero.

The school, launched in 2021, is the first of its type in the country, with courses covering livestock, soil health and biodiversity.

The centre aims to plug the knowledge gap in the farming industry and breakdown barriers when it comes to working towards net zero.

Researchers there help farmers with skills and knowledge towards net zero within sustainability parameters, such as economic, environmental and social.

Farm data is used to track carbon emission reductions and sequestration, offsetting at a whole farm system approach.

Meadow recently announced that sustainability would be 'front and centre' in its growth ambitions - with the aim of being net zero across all operating sites by 2030 and fully net zero by 2050.

The company currently employs more than 450 people and handles in excess of 550 million litres of milk each year from its network of milk producers across the UK.

The ingredients specialist has a programme of work with its farm supply base which will see Meadow working to achieve a 10% reduction in emissions per litre of milk by 2025.

The business also aims for its ingredients to be 100% responsibly sourced by the same year.

Head of Sustainability at Meadow, Alun Lewis, said the new partnership with Harper Adams 'lines up perfectly' with the firm's values.

"We will be combining our influence, knowledge and passion for sustainability, as well as our 30+ years of experience working with producers to identify challenges facing farmers and how to best support them.

"The opportunity to share knowledge from the partnership with our producers through our farmer engagement programme, being launched early 2023, will be another resilient tool for the farmers, on their road to a sustainable future.”

Director of the School of Sustainable Food and Farming, Simon Thelwell said sustainable supply chains and sourcing was becoming "increasingly important".

“We’re proud to be leading the agri-sector in helping them to delivering on their sustainable ambitions and to be partnering with some of the biggest names in industry.”