Meat and dairy ads return with balanced diet message

An advertisement campaign urging the British public to buy more red meat and dairy products has returned to TV screens.

AHDB’s We Eat Balanced campaign, which returned on 4 January, highlights the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet.

It features Nancy, an inquisitive little girl, along with her grandad, with a focus on the goodness within red meat and dairy, particularly as a natural source of vitamin B12.

AHDB has also worked with farmers as part of the campaign, highlighting how they produce meat and dairy to some of the most sustainable standards in the world.

We Eat Balanced was first launched in January 2021, and it represented a first for the meat and dairy industry as it was delivered in partnership from across the pork, beef, lamb and dairy sectors.

Results showed that post campaign, 7% more consumers in the target audience felt red meat and dairy could form part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Liam Byrne, Interim Marketing Director at AHDB said: “January is a key time of year for our We Eat Balanced campaign to run.

"There is a greater emphasis on the ‘reduce meat and dairy’ message to consumers from brands, TV shows and the media in general.

“Through the campaign, we are giving farmers a platform and a voice to present the facts about food and farming from the UK, and sharing across industry to make sure we are all using evidence-based information consistently.”

Later in January, AHDB will also be launching the latest phase of its ‘Mix-Up Midweek with Pork’ campaign.

Starting from 17 January and running until 26 February, adverts will promote the versatility and nutrition of pork, and urge people to buy it as part of a healthy diet.