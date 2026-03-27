Meat fraud crackdown sees £70,000 confiscated from illegal operation

More than £70,000 has been seized from a meat fraud operation that placed unsafe products into the UK food supply chain, following a major investigation by food crime authorities.

The case centres on an illegal meat cutting plant in London, where officers uncovered 1.9 tonnes of Category 3 animal by-products — material not intended for human consumption — being processed for sale as food.

Such operations pose significant risks to public health and raise ongoing concerns around traceability and integrity within the wider meat supply chain.

Anthony Fear, director of Fears Animal Products Limited, was sentenced in August 2025 to 42 months in prison for conspiracy to defraud by placing unsafe food on the market. He was also disqualified from acting as a company director for six years.

Following that conviction, the Food Standards Agency’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), working with Southwark Council, secured confiscation orders totalling £70,967 at the Central Criminal Court.

Fear and his company were each ordered to repay £35,483.63 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Authorities say the case forms part of wider efforts to clamp down on food crime and ensure offenders do not profit from illegal activity.

“This result sends a clear message - whether you are an individual or a company, there is nowhere to hide,” said Yvonne Barwani, senior financial investigator at the NFCU.

She added: “If you have profited from criminal activity, we will find you and take those profits from you… crime simply does not pay.”

The NFCU said recovering criminal profits is a key part of its enforcement strategy.

Andrew Quinn, head of the unit, said: “Securing confiscation orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act is a key part of our strategy against serious food fraud.”

He added that offenders “will also be stripped of any profits made from their criminality”, with investigators able to identify assets even where attempts have been made to conceal them.

Meanwhile, Southwark Council said the case highlights the dangers posed by illegal food operations.

Councillor Natasha Ennin, cabinet member for community safety and neighbourhoods, said: “This case highlights the serious risks that illegal food operations pose to public health and why robust enforcement is so important.”

She added that authorities “will not tolerate those who put profit before people’s safety”.

Fears Animal Products Limited is due to be sentenced in the coming months.

Officials are urging anyone who suspects food fraud to report it, as authorities continue efforts to clamp down on illegal activity.