Meat group urges media to be more balanced this year

The media has been urged by a meat industry group to take a 'balanced approach' to covering issues of diet and sustainability in 2020.

In its New Year message, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said British farming has faced 'ill-informed criticism' over recent months.

The body criticised elements of the media for failing to distinguish between environmentally-damaging farming practices across the world and the more sustainable, low-intensity ways in countries such as the UK.

In the message, HCC chairman Kevin Roberts congratulated journalists who were taking a 'more intelligent and balanced approach' to the debate.







He added that it was vital that consumers were well-informed at this time of year, as January usually sees a promotional push by campaign groups lobbying in favour of meat-free lifestyles.

“I fully understand people wishing to make changes to their lives in order to live more sustainably,” said Mr Roberts.

“But the truth is that people can do that without taking whole groups of foods out of their diet, with all the negative health implications that can bring, by looking more at where and how their food is produced.”

He said: “British farming has faced some pretty ill-informed criticism over recent months, by people relying on global average figures and stories about environmental practices which are – literally – half a world away from what goes on here.

“Many journalists are now seeing through this, and seeking to bring balance to the discussion.”

Issues around deforestation and intensive production are 'alien' to how lamb and beef is produced in the UK, the group explained.

British farmers use natural grass and rainfall, to high standards of welfare and environmental management, and on land which wouldn’t be suitable for large-scale cultivation of crops.

It comes as major international studies, such as the IPCC report on global land use for the UN, have said that sustainable forms of livestock farming are part of the solution to climate change and food security, not part of the problem.

Mr Roberts added: “Consumers can therefore be reassured that the majority of beef and lamb that’s available in UK supermarkets and independent butchers is produced domestically, by farmers whose environmental practices are in many ways examples to be followed by the rest of the world.”

He explained that HCC’s £250,000 investment in a multi-media marketing and communications campaign, to inform consumers of the non-intensive and sustainable way in which sheep and cattle were farmed in Wales, was progressing, with advertising planned in the early weeks of the New Year.

“There’s social media and PR work already under way linked to our campaign to promote the ‘Welsh Way’ of farming,” he said.

“I’m excited about the multimedia TV, radio and digital advertising which will kick in over the coming weeks, using the latest technology to target the message most effectively.”