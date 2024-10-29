Meat levy board Hybu Cig Cymru searches for new CEO

Red meat levy board Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales) is looking to recruit a new CEO to lead the organisation into its 'next phase of development'.

HCC, which has a statutory remit, was established to champion Wales' red meat sector's development, promotion, and marketing.

Leadership within the body has an impact not just for HCC, but on the wider agricultural industry and the red meat supply chain.

According to HCC, the new CEO must 'excel' in relationship-building and an ability to foster strong connections with Welsh government, farmers and processors.

The role, which has a salary of £102,000 a year, can be applied to online, with HCC Chair Catherine Smith saying it was an 'exciting time' to be joining.

"As we embark on a new chapter, we’re looking for an exceptional CEO to lead us into our next phase of development within a dynamic and evolving industry," she said.

“As our new CEO, the right candidate will take ownership of delivering the final stages of our Vision 25 strategy before crafting a new vision for HCC.

"If you can inspire a team who live and breathe this sector to follow that vision; act as an inspirational change agent who embodies not just high technical and operational standards, but a genuine commitment to and compassion for the people who facilitate our success, then we want to hear from you."

In addition to these responsibilities, the CEO will be designated 'accounting officer' by the Welsh government, safeguarding the transparent management of public funds.