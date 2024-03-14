Meat performs well in January as interest in vegan diets wane

Declines in plant-based products outpaced their meat and dairy counterparts during January, according to new analysis by AHDB.

Meat and dairy were a hit with consumers during the first month of the year, with dairy and meat-free products seeing less demand.

There was poor performance for both meat-free and dairy-free products during 'veganuary' compared to previous years, AHDB said.

The cost-of-living crisis can be attributed to a large proportion of the 12.8% and 3.8% year-on-year (YoY) volume decline for meat and dairy-free products respectively.

This is because meat and dairy-free products are 3.3% and 18.4% more expensive than their animal product competitors respectively, the levy board said.

Retailers’ efforts to try and increase the pick-up of meat-free products during this health-focused month weren’t successful, as the percentage of baskets with meat-free products fell 0.4% YoY, to 4.1%.

AHDB said this indicates that consumers’ interest in meat-free products is waning, despite attempts to market them as healthy following the indulgent Christmas period.

As expected, due to retailers focusing on health messaging, volumes for all plant-based dairy products were up for the 4 weeks of January 2024 (6.4%).

However, according to The Grocer, just 28% of UK adults attempting veganuary actually completed it, and most are unlikely to continue purchasing meat-free products for the rest of the year.

AHDB said this suggests consumers have a fleeting interest in a meat-free lifestyle, adding that "meat-free products are not a big threat to the meat industry at this point in time".

Tom Price, retail insight analyst at the organisation, said: “Media coverage has recently focused in on the negative nutritional values of ultra-processed foods, which is putting many consumers off eating these products.

"This, alongside slowing inflation and the potential for real wages to grow in 2024, means health is becoming more of a priority for consumers.

“This provides an opportunity to promote the health benefits of meat and dairy to align with consumer values."