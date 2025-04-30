Meat prices continue to climb, new report warns

Fresh meat prices have surged once again, with year-on-year inflation hitting 11.53% in April 2025 and a monthly increase of 3.48%.

A new report shows that meat price inflation is being driven by 12 months of steep rises across beef (20.96%) and lamb (19.92%) cuts.

The concerning figures are included in the latest Meat Inflation Tracker published today (30 April) by the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS).

The report, which draws on data from the AHDB’s supermarket price tracker alongside AIMS’ own monitoring, attributes the continued price hikes largely to sharp rises across key protein categories.

The figures come amid growing concern over food affordability and continued cost-of-living pressures, with meat producers and retailers alike facing sustained inflationary pressure across supply chains.

Despite the overall trend, Tony Goodger, AIMS head of communications, notes there are still pockets of value for price-conscious consumers.

“Consumers looking for the best value should go for British farm assured chicken legs as they haven’t moved at all during the last month and are 5p/kg down (2.03%) year on year.”

He also points to slight year-on-year price reductions in some pork products: “British pork cuts such as belly slices, tenderloin and mince have also dropped back slightly year on year.

"However, with the current hot weather and two bank holidays in quick succession I do expect demand for these lines to increase as households look to the barbecue for meal occasions.”