Meat recalled in south east due to food safety concerns

Restaurants, cafes and hotels in the south east and London have been told to remove certain meat products from menus over fears they are not safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it had asked trading standards officers to remove products made by Block and Cleaver, a cutting plant based in Swanley, Kent.

The products, which have been supplied to food businesses in London and the south east, may not have been produced in accordance with food law requirements, the FSA said, adding that they "should not be eaten".

In a statement, the agency explained that the products may have incorrect use by dates and could be subject to traceability breaches.

It also warned that the products "may not have been manufactured in accordance with food safety management systems and may be unsafe".

"We are asking restaurants, cafes and hotels to withdraw from sale any meat or meat products supplied by Block and Cleaver because they are unsafe to eat," the FSA said.

"We are also asking businesses who have sold meat or meat products at retail, directly to consumers, to undertake product recalls and inform their local authority, who are in turn requested to inform the Food Standards Agency."