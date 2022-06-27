Meat top winner as Welsh food exports reach record highs

Food and drink exports from Wales hit a record high last year, with meat being the highest value category, new figures show.

Products such as Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef helped exports reach £641 million in 2021.

Wales also recorded the largest percentage increase in value of food exports out of all four UK nations.

The highest value export category was meat at £187m, and cereal saw a year-on-year increase of 173%, rising from £51m to £139m.

Meanwhile, dairy and egg exports from Wales reached highs of £106 million.

Exports to the European Union were worth £465m in 2021, a £51m increase from 2020, accounting for 73% of the total.

Eight of the top ten export destinations were within the EU, with the two non-EU countries being the US and Saudi Arabia.

The Republic of Ireland remained the highest value destination for Welsh food and drink exports at £113m.

Other top destinations included France (£100m), Netherlands (£49m) and Germany (£44m).

There was a significant increase in exports to Belgium which were worth £56m in 2021, a rise of 162% from £21m in 2020.

Wales' Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said the figures were 'great news' for Welsh farmers and food producers.

“The past couple of years have been challenging and these figures clearly demonstrate the resilience and determination of our Welsh companies to succeed in overseas markets.

“The industry in Wales is also leading the way out of the four UK nations with the largest percentage increase in the value of food and drink exports."