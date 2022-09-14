Memorial service to celebrate life of Caroline Drummond MBE

A memorial service for the late Caroline Drummond MBE, who was an advocate for agricultural education and sustainable farming, will commence on 27 September.

The service of thanksgiving will take place at Stoneleigh Abbey in Warwickshire, the Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF) charity has confirmed.

Caroline passed away on 23 May following a short battle with illness.

The chief executive of LEAF, she helped oversee and develop the charity for three decades.

She also helped spearhead Open Farm Sunday - the industry's annual open day initiative - into the event it is today.

Because of her efforts, Caroline was awarded an MBE in 2009 for services to the UK farming industry.

NFU President Minette Batters said she was 'a tour de force' within the agricultural community.

"Her sense of purpose and commitment was renowned, and for which she will be greatly missed," she said.

“Caroline was first and foremost passionate about environmentally-friendly farming. She recognised how food production worked hand-in-hand with the environment and was a fantastic advocate for integrated farm management."

A spokesperson for LEAF said anyone who would like to attend Caroline's memorial service should RSVP to Teresa.Andrews@leaf.eco.

Join us for Caroline Drummond MBE Memorial Service

Time for thanksgiving and remembrance to celebrate the life & achievements of Caroline.

27 September, 11.30am at Stoneleigh Abbey

Please RSVP to Teresa.Andrews@leaf.eco if you would like to attend. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Fy89hQFYIu — LEAF (@LEAF_Farming) September 13, 2022

The event will take place at Stoneleigh Abbey on 27 September, 11:30am.