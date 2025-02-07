Men arrested after 30,000 tons of waste dumped at protected site

Three men have been arrested as part of a two-year investigation into the large-scale, illegal tipping of waste at a protected site in rural Kent.

It is estimated 30,000 tonnes of waste was fly-tipped over several months at the Hoads Wood Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), near Ashford.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents farmers and landowners, called it one of the worst fly-tipping incidents ever seen in Kent.

Three men were arrested - two of the individuals, aged 44 and 62, are from the Isle of Sheppey, while the third, aged 41, resides near Sittingbourne.

The Environment Agency began a criminal investigation in 2023 tonnes of household and construction waste, piled 15 feet high in places, was found throughout the site.

The agency subsequently secured a court order, banning unauthorised access to the woodland and to stop more waste being dumped,.

A specialist company was appointed to remove the waste and help return the site to its former state.

Simon Hawkins, of the Environment Agency, said the waste crime was a 'flagrant act of vandalism'.

"The Environment Agency and Kent Police have been working tirelessly to uncover the identity of those responsible and bring them to justice, and to take the fight to organised criminal networks.

"The arrest of three individuals is a major step forward for our investigation and should bring some comfort to residents whose lives have been upended by this crime."

Tim Bamford, regional director of CLA South East said: "We welcome these arrests in connection with one of the worst fly-tipping incidents ever seen in Kent.

"Fly-tipping and the dumping of waste on a mass scale have a huge impact on the environment, farming and our natural landscapes, and the CLA has great sympathy with Hoads Wood.

"This precious site needs to be cleaned up as quickly as possible, with those responsible facing the full force of the law."

Farmers impacted by waste crime are being urged to make their opinions heard on the Environment Agency's effectiveness in combatting the issue.

They can now take part in the bi-annual survey, which is seeking views on the agency's approach to curbing the growing problem.

Results of it are set to reveal the scale of illegal fly-tipping, as well as to help measure the effectiveness of the Environment Agency.