Men arrested after suspected hare coursing in East Yorkshire

Three men have been arrested following a suspected hare coursing incident on farmland in East Yorkshire amid an increase in the crime.

Humberside Police were called to a report of active hare coursing on farmland located on Hook Pasture Lane, near Goole at 8am on 5 November.

It is reported that three men were seen on private farmland by a resident, with three dogs. According to the witness, one of the men then set a dog onto a hare.

Following an on-foot chase, with use of the drone and supported by Farm Watch volunteers, police officers arrested the men, aged 46, 26 and 24, on suspicion of hare coursing.

They have since been released on bail with conditions not to enter Humberside whilst police enquiries continue.

As a result of the incident, a vehicle, mobile phones, thermal scope and video recorder have been seized as suspected used in the commission of offences.

Hare poaching can lead to criminal damage, theft, vandalism, and violence. The season usually begins after harvest, as poachers take advantage of bare fields.

A single incident can cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to land and crops, and see farmers and landowners violently abused.

Sergeant Kev Jones from the Rural Task Force said, “For most, harvest is now complete and the last of the crops have now been brought in meaning stubble fields leave little protection for brown hares.

“This is now the time of year where we see visiting criminals come to our area to hunt hares with dogs, a barbaric ‘sport’ known as hare coursing.

“We want you to report any suspicious activity to us, particularly in the early hours of the morning if you suspect hare coursing is in progress.

"By letting us know as it is happening we can catch offenders in the act."

It comes after three men from East Yorkshire were sentenced following hare coursing offences in December last year, with one man receiving a custodial sentence.