Men arrested for drug offences after chasing livestock

Cheshire Police have arrested two men for drug offences after a farmer spotted them in his field chasing after his livestock.

The farmer, who farms near Pott Shrigley, reported the two men to the police as the incident unfolded on Saturday night (10 July).

The men, from the Greater Manchester area, were arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Sgt Simpson of the Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team explained the incident on Facebook.

“I’ve just arrested two males from the Greater Manchester area, for possession of cannabis with intent to supply and one of them [the driver] for providing a positive drugs wipe.

“As we arrived the car came down the single track road and came face to face with us. Bad timing for them, but not as bad as their decision making.

“They’re off to custody and their car has been seized for being used in crime."

He added it was 'really important' that the police supported remote rural communities.

"Even this suspicious incident has led to a couple of arrests and our rural roads being safer," Sgt Simpson said.