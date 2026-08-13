Men arrested over suspected illegal waste dumping at Cheshire farm

Two men have been arrested after large quantities of waste were allegedly dumped on farmland beside the River Wheelock in Cheshire.

The Environment Agency is investigating a site at a farm on Coal Pit Lane, near Middlewich, where green garden waste, construction materials, plastics, tyres, shredded waste and mixed household rubbish have been deposited on agricultural land.

A 69-year-old local man was arrested at the site on Friday, 7 August, on suspicion of waste offences. A second local man, aged 37, was arrested during a planned follow-up operation on Monday, 10 August.

Both men have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The Environment Agency contacted Cheshire Police for assistance with the first arrest, with both organisations attending the site as part of ongoing enforcement activity.

The site has been the subject of a complex investigation into suspected illegal waste activity.

Caroline Berry, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency, said: “Waste crime is a scourge on our environment and communities and together with the police we’ve made arrests as part of this investigation.”

She said enforcement teams would continue targeting those suspected of operating illegal waste sites, including on privately owned land.

“Waste criminals think they are above the law and can do what they want, especially on land they may own, but they can be certain we are coming for them,” she said.

The Environment Agency published its 10 Point Plan for tackling waste crime in March, setting out measures aimed at preventing illegal activity, improving detection and delivering more consistent enforcement.

Berry said the plan was intended to support faster and more targeted action against suspected offenders.

Cheshire Police said waste crime could cause serious and lasting damage to rural communities and the environment.

Sergeant Robert Simpson, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “Some people may believe that waste crime does not harm anyone, however this is far from the truth. Not only does it cause a blight on our landscape, but it can also cause long lasting environmental damage.”

He said officers would continue working with the Environment Agency as the investigation progresses.

Police are also urging residents and businesses to use legitimate waste removal companies and check that operators are properly licensed.

Simpson warned that unusually cheap offers for waste disposal could be a sign that rubbish may not be handled legally.

“If the waste is tracked down to you, what started off as a good deal could end up as a hefty fine, even if you weren’t the one who dumped the waste,” he said.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging people to check the public register of waste carriers before paying anyone to remove rubbish.

Landowners are also being advised to regularly inspect empty land and buildings and ensure sites are secure, as they can be liable for illegally dumped waste on their property.

Suspected illegal dumping, suspicious waste movements, burning, unlicensed operators or unusually cheap disposal offers can be reported to Crimestoppers or the Environment Agency.

Both men remain on bail while the Environment Agency and Cheshire Police continue their investigation into the Middlewich site.