Men bailed after stolen farm machinery found buried

Three men have been released on bail after police discovered stolen agricultural machinery that had been buried on farmland.

Detectives in Northern Ireland recovered the farm machinery in County Down and arrested three men on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A John Deere F440R Maxicut baler and a McHale 991BJS round bale wrapper were among the equipment retrieved on farmland in Carryduff, near Belfast.

PSNI detective Sergeant Bell said: “Police attended and recovered pieces of machinery believed to have been stolen from the Carryduff area on 13 April.







“A further report was made to police that another piece of agricultural equipment was recovered from a field on the Mill Road, Carryduff.

“Officers attended the address and located a further piece of farm machinery, believed to have been stolen from the Carryduff area."

Police subsequently arrested three males aged 18, 21 and 23 on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The 21 year old was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in fraud.

The police have now confirmed the three men were all released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We understand the impact that crime against the farming community has on farmers, their families, farm workers, businesses and the wider rural community," Detective Bell said.

"It is for that reason that we take it seriously. We would like to hear from anyone who can help with our enquiries."

The police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in these areas to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.