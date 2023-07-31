Mental health: Marts raise thousands after death of young farmer

Livestock markets across the country have helped to shine a light on mental health awareness within the rural community, in support of the efforts of Len’s Light Tractor Relay.

The relay is a month-long, nationwide journey helping to break down the stigma attached to suicide and mental health.

Lynda and Andy Eadon, who tragically lost their son Len to suicide aged 22, have since been campaigning to raise national awareness to the mental health issues that affect people in the rural community.

Since Len’s death in 2022, the couple have helped raise over £100,000 for charities in their son’s name.

The latest initiative saw Andy drive a donated John Deere tractor across England, Wales and Scotland, with the route taking in some 38 livestock markets along the way.

At the culmination of the epic 2,000-mile relay at Land’s End on 20 July, Lynda and Andy reflected on their efforts, and feel that every mile has been worthwhile.

“We have had tremendous support from the agricultural community throughout Great Britain,” said Andy, who also explains why they focused their tour around livestock markets.

“Both Lynda and I chose to engage with livestock markets because we appreciate the key role they play as rural hubs, often being the only place for some farmers to interact with others during the week,” he says.

As Lynda states, the aim is very much to encourage conversation and help people to reach out for help when it is needed, and the mart provides the hub where people have access to that support.

“We have really seen communities come out of their shell, and along the way have had some very poignant conversations and heart-felt moments with others who have been affected by mental health or suicide."

Lynda and Andy have been overwhelmed by the support they have encountered at the livestock markets the tractor has visited.

“Every market we visited built on their role as a rural hub, with many going above and beyond to engage with their local community and share the message of the Len’s Light Tractor Relay,” said Andy.

Markets across the route organised events, charity auctions and activities to not only help raise awareness, but also vital funds.

As well as supporting the three designated registered charities, the Farming Community Network, Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) and Papyrus, many marts also raised funds for local rural support charities.

Examples of some of the fundraising achieved along the way included £1,295 raised from the sale of a sheep with lamb at foot, along with over £200 in cash donations around the mart at Bentham.

Elsewhere, the donation of the proceeds of a Limousin heifer at Frome Livestock Market, to the value of £1,450, was further supplemented with proceeds from a raffle, cake sale and other donations.

Louth Livestock Market raised £3,230 hosting a charity evening, welcoming Lynda and Andy during a non-market day, also gaining coverage on regional television.

Melton Mowbray Market raised a grand total of £4,804 through various activities, including donated lambs auctioned off in the weekly sale.

Leek Auctions Ltd sponsored a gathering at Folker Grange Farm, where some 500 people welcomed Lynda and Andy, raising just over £8,000 through various activities, including the opportunity to throw wet sponges at company directors.

Chris Dodds, executive secretary of the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association (LAA) said: “We wholeheartedly support and applaud the efforts of Lynda and Andy to raise awareness to mental health issues, while they still come to terms with the loss of their son.

“We have always recognised the mart’s crucial role, and responsibility, in providing that support hub and network, creating an environment where the rural community can turn to in times of need.

“The support that our member companies, and indeed their customers, have provided along the Len’s Light Tractor Relay route, really encapsulates that commitment.

"We wish Lynda and Andy well in their continued efforts, and will continue to support their campaign,” he added.