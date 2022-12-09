Mental health support for farmers needs 'radical overhaul'

Mental health services in rural areas need urgent attention to ensure the needs of farmers are properly met, according to researchers.

Farmers facing worsening mental health problems are experiencing what researchers call a strained ‘landscape of support’ in rural areas.

A study published today (December 9) in Sociologia Ruralis indicates how the pandemic led to increased levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and suicidal feelings among the UK’s farming population.

It raises concerns around what the research team calls ‘landscapes of support’, with civil society organisations fighting to support farmers alongside primary mental healthcare services which are sometimes inaccessible and inadequately suited to rural communities.

The research team conducted two surveys answered by more than 200 farmers and 93 support providers across the UK, and in addition carried out in-depth interviews with 22 supporters of mental health in farming across Britain.

Farmers are essential workers, but some have been shown to suffer with poor mental health as a result of being relatively isolated physically, socially, and culturally.

At the time the pandemic hit the UK, farmers were already facing substantial uncertainty around transitions away from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

By interviewing and surveying supporters of farming mental health, the research found that mental health services are strained in rural communities and provide uneven coverage across the country.

Some healthcare settings can be inaccessible and lack an understanding of farming, whilst informal spaces of social support are being eroded due to the loss of rural community.

Mental health charities are struggling with funding and with the trauma of helping farmers through difficult times.

Academics are now calling on policymakers to take urgent action to help rural-proof primary mental healthcare services and better support civil society organisations which widen the safety net for farmers.

The research project was led by Cranfield University’s David Rose, Professor of Sustainable Agricultural Systems.

He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated issues with farmers’ mental health that we already knew existed. For example, primary mental healthcare provision in parts of the UK is based on urban delivery models that do not suit rural communities.

"This leaves civil society organisations fighting to fill the support gap, but these organisations face their own struggles.

“This issue needs urgent attention to ensure farmers get the support they need and help civil society organisations to flourish. We want devolved governments to urgently address this and ensure support is in place for future shocks.”

Dr Caroline Nye, Research Fellow at the University of Exeter, said recognition that mental health issues existed in rural communities in the UK was not enough.

"Our research demonstrates that those who have been working hard on a professional level to support our farmers over the last few years face multiple challenges.

"Attention therefore needs to be focussed on ensuring that these bodies are supported in being both adaptable and sustainable over the long-term, for the benefit of the communities whom they serve."

Hannah Rees, a dairy farmer from Pembrokeshire in Wales, aged 26, said: “It’s great that more is being done to support those in agriculture, but I do still feel there is a long way to go.

“It’s important to reduce the stigma attached to mental health. Also, I think we need to stop taking a blanket approach that counselling is the only way to help people. Discussion groups and zoom meetings are other fantastic ways of providing support and countering loneliness.

“I believe we should see the introduction of mental health first aid training for those working in agriculture.”

Stephanie Berkeley, of the Farm Safety Foundation, said there needed to be immediate action at government level to improve the primary mental healthcare provision for those living and working in rural communities.

“I welcome the findings of this study and agree that urgent action is needed to support the ongoing mental health of our farmers," she added.

"They work long hours every day, through global pandemics and uncertain times, to put food on our plates - but this dedication comes at a price.

“We need to take the pressure off the rural support groups and charities who have been relied on to provide support for those in crisis situations.”